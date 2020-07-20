Lebanon's life jacket program is in jeopardy

In 2019, the Lebanon Fire District opened three kiosks providing free life jackets for daily use. The kiosks were built at Gill’s Landing and at each of the boat ramps at Waterloo Park.

Ken Foster, the Deputy Fire Marshal for the Lebanon Fire District, said the program has been a great success.

“I just talked to the park host there at Gill’s Landing and they said people use them all the time,” Foster said. “It’s a great program. It’s too early to be able to tell what it’s doing for us as far as water rescues and that kind of thing, but we hear good stories about it all the time.”

But there is one significant problem: the life jackets are not getting returned to the kiosks and the Lebanon Fire District will not be able to sustain the program if this pattern continues. Foster said on Thursday that of the 42 life jackets stocked at the stations, (14 jackets at each of the three locations) 20 are currently missing.

“Honestly, I think a lot of it is people forget. They’ve got all their kids and they’re not paying attention. But when they get home and realize they’ve got one, make it a point to bring it back. That’s all we’re asking is to bring it back,” Foster said.

There is a sign-out form for the jackets at each kiosk. Foster said it is helpful when people fill out the forms and properly sign out the jackets. This year, the fire district added a bar code at each kiosk. People can scan the code with their phones and then quickly fill out the form online and submit it directly to the department.