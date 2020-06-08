Lebanon's Black Lives Matter protest grows

Lebanon’s Black Lives Matter protests began in early June with just two participants.

Josie Williamson, a Lebanon native and student at the University of Oregon, was joined by Mitra Aflatooni, an Albany resident and student at Linn-Benton Community College.

They made signs and stood on South Santiam Highway near Pizza Hut, encouraging passing drivers to honk for justice. During their first day they were joined by a small group of people, about a half dozen total, who supported their effort.

By Sunday evening, the protest had grown to more than 50 people who were stretched almost the length of the block.

The group was enthusiastic despite the intermittent showers.

“My best friend and I actually were protesting in the bigger cities — Portland, Corvallis, Albany, Eugene — and we realized that Lebanon didn’t have anyone out here protesting for this,” Williamson said. “We were scared to death to come out here the first day. We didn’t know what to expect. But we’ve been very pleased with how much support we’ve gotten. Obviously we’ve gotten some people that have tried to start arguments with us. Overall, Lebanon has really surprised us and we’re super-happy to have this many people out with us.”

Aflatooni said there is a perception that the issues being addressed in the Black Lives Matter protests aren’t relevant in Lebanon. That is exactly why this protest is needed, she believes.

“This community doesn’t see this side of life. There’s not a lot of black people of color here and we are seeing on Facebook people are commenting that racism isn’t real, racism doesn’t happen here, and it does,” Aflatooni said.