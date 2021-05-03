Lebanon track team shines at West Albany meet

The West Albany boys team was hindered by a turnout which is lower than usual and a number of athletes who are on the team had to sit out the meet due to quarantine requirements.

Eberhart is quite pleased with the number of athletes competing this spring for the Warriors. Participation is down a bit, but less than expected, and some new faces have joined the squad.

“This is the year to try sports out. It is such a short season, just come try it and see what you think,” Eberhart said, adding that LHS is not charging participation fees due to the unusual nature of this athletic year.

Among the new faces is Caleb Christner, who placed second in the boys 400 in a time of 54.81 seconds.

“It’s his first season. He’s an 11th-grader, this is the first time he’s ever done any track stuff.

He’s a soccer guy, doing exceptionally well,” Eberhart said.

Lebanon senior Holly Port won two throwing events. She topped the field in the shot put with a season-best throw of 29 feet, 11 inches. She also won the discus with a throw of 85-11.5.