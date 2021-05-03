Lebanon track team shines at West Albany meet

Lebanon High athletes posted more than 50 personal-best performances on Thursday in a track and field dual meet at West Albany.
Junior sprinter Elijah O’Brien was among those who posted new personal records. He took first place in the 200 meters with a time of 24.12 seconds, and was runner-up in the 100 with time of 12.02.
Lebanon junior Brayden Burton topped the boys 100 with a time of 11.58, also a personal best.
Alyse Fountain won both girls sprints in new personal-best times as well. Fountain claimed the 100 in 13.12 seconds and the 200 in 27.36.
“We came away with an awesome number of PRs. We had 56 PRs on that Thursday and four season records. I couldn’t have been prouder in the midst of all this seeing these kids improve,” said LHS track and field coach Cameron Eberhart. “These kids are really working hard.”
Eberhart said Fountain is a freshman who is showing great potential.
“Every week she’s been PR-ing. She’s a freshman. It’s been fun, we’re trying to help get her to finish all the way through the line, she always seems to let up at the end there.
She’s definitely somebody who’s been ticking the time off the clock, which has been fun to watch,” Eberhart said.
The West Albany boys team was hindered by a turnout which is lower than usual and a number of athletes who are on the team had to sit out the meet due to quarantine requirements.
Eberhart is quite pleased with the number of athletes competing this spring for the Warriors. Participation is down a bit, but less than expected, and some new faces have joined the squad.
“This is the year to try sports out. It is such a short season, just come try it and see what you think,” Eberhart said, adding that LHS is not charging participation fees due to the unusual nature of this athletic year.
Among the new faces is Caleb Christner, who placed second in the boys 400 in a time of 54.81 seconds.
“It’s his first season. He’s an 11th-grader, this is the first time he’s ever done any track stuff.
He’s a soccer guy, doing exceptionally well,” Eberhart said.
Lebanon senior Holly Port won two throwing events. She topped the field in the shot put with a season-best throw of 29 feet, 11 inches. She also won the discus with a throw of 85-11.5.
Sara Jane Squires won the javelin with a new PR of 77-8. Natalie Durst took first in the high jump, clearing 4-2, a new PR. And Sadie Voight set a new PR of 14-6.5 in winning the long jump.
For the boys, RJ Kennedy won the 800 in 2:14.13 (PR). Blake Siebert won the javelin with a throw of 162-11 (PR), and Trenton Tuomi was first in the high jump with a mark of 5-4 (PR).
Colby Carey was first in the pole vault, clearing 7-feet even, also a PR. Jackson Parrish was first in the long jump with a distance of 16 (PR) and Wyatt Wessel won the triple jump with a mark of 36-3 (PR).
Because of the reduced numbers, coaches are combining some events to provide more competition on the track. The boys and girls relay squads ran at the same time in the 4 by 100 relay, and boys and girls competitors shared the track for some of the distance events, as well.
Lebanon will host Central in a dual meet on Wednesday, May 5 and will compete on Friday at the Twilight Hustle hosted by Crescent Valley.
There is currently a 5A state meet scheduled to be held May 21-22 at Wilsonville High School. Eberhart said the plan is to invite the top 20 competitors in each event to participate and the Warriors are on track to be well-represented at the meet.