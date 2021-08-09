Lebanon to offer Senior Center as a cooling station

Extreme high temperatures are once again on their way to the mid-valley.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch starting Wednesday afternoon and extending through Saturday evening. The warning covers the mid-Willamette Valley, the Coast Range and the foothills of the Cascades.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the warning stated. “Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”

The current forecast for Lebanon calls for highs of 106 degrees on Wednesday, 107 on Thursday, and 103 on Friday, dropping to a high of 95 on Saturday. The overnight lows will also be higher than normal, with the temperature overnight dropping into the high 60s.

The forecast for this week calls for highs slightly below the temperatures recorded in late June when the state broke numerous records. Weather stations in Albany and Corvallis recorded highs of 110 on June 27.