Lebanon to offer Senior Center as a cooling station

Extreme high temperatures are once again on their way to the mid-valley.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch starting Wednesday afternoon and extending through Saturday evening. The warning covers the mid-Willamette Valley, the Coast Range and the foothills of the Cascades.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the warning stated. “Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.”
The current forecast for Lebanon calls for highs of 106 degrees on Wednesday, 107 on Thursday, and 103 on Friday, dropping to a high of 95 on Saturday. The overnight lows will also be higher than normal, with the temperature overnight dropping into the high 60s.
The forecast for this week calls for highs slightly below the temperatures recorded in late June when the state broke numerous records. Weather stations in Albany and Corvallis recorded highs of 110 on June 27.
The city of Lebanon has designated the Senior Center as an official cooling station for residents 50 and over. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Those who need transportation to the Senior Center can arrange a ride through the LINX Transit system by calling 541-258-4920.
The Senior Center is not able to accommodate pets at this time, with the exception of service animals.
The forecast is also causing Lebanon Community Schools to adapt its summer school plans. Ryan King, the coordinator of the school district’s summer school program, said that if the heat wave does arrive as expected, the district will cancel its afternoon sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.
The district offers academic programs during the morning with enrichment activities scheduled in the afternoon. But with temperatures expected to approach or exceed 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, it is anticipated that the afternoon programming will not be offered.
If these sessions are canceled the district will change its bus schedule to take students home after the morning sessions are completed.
“If it’s close we’re going to err on the side of caution,” King said.