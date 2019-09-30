The City of Lebanon will seek outside assistance in its search for a new city manager. It is expected that the Washington-based Prothman company will be awarded the contract.
The City Council met in a special work session at noon Wednesday, Sept. 25 to begin discussions about filling the position, which has been open since the resignation of Gary Marks on Aug. 29.
Interim City Manager Ron Whitlatch laid out three options for the council at the work session. He said the city could manage the process itself, directly hire Prothman to oversee the search, or develop a request for proposals and put the contract out for bid.
If the city managed the process itself, he said, the costs would be kept down and the council would maintain ownership of the entire process.
Neither Mayor Paul Aziz nor any council members present believed this was the right approach.
"I don't want to do it internally," said councilor Michelle Steinhebel. "That's going to really stretch staff."
Aziz said he would be happy to award the contract to Prothman based on the company's prior relationship with the city. Prothman helped the city with its last city manager search and assisted the Lebanon Fire District in its current search for a new chief.
Aziz said he likes Prothman's approach and its ability to tap into candidates the city might not have identified.
By law, the city does not have to seek bids on contracts under $75,000. The total cost of the job search is expected to be about $35,000.
While the council is interested in seeking assistance with the search, there is also a desire to be more hands-on with some parts of the process. Councilor Karin Stauder wants to see a thorough review of the city manager's job description, which has not been updated since 2010.
In particular, Stauder wants to review the relationship between the city manager and the various department heads.
"A lot is being asked of our directors. I would like to re-examine those job boundaries," Stauder said.
Aziz said he would like the council to be more involved in drafting the contract for the next city manager. There was a consensus among the councilors that this task not be outsourced but be completed in-house.
Aziz said the League of Oregon Cities could offer valuable assistance in creating the new contract.
An ad-hoc committee will be formed to oversee the job search. Stauder and Steinhebel each expressed an interest in joining Aziz on this committee.
The search for a new city manager is not expected to begin in earnest until January, with the hire to be completed by April or May. Whitlatch said he understands this time frame and believes it should be possible for him to continue in his dual role as Interim City Manager/Director of Engineering Services during this period.
The council will continue its discussion of the job search at its scheduled work session on Oct. 9 at the Santiam Travel Station.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.