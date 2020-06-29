Lebanon to continue with interim city manager

The City of Lebanon is rebooting its search for a new city manager.

Mayor Paul Aziz and the city councilors interviewed two finalists for the position on June 24. These candidates, Troy Swanson of Anchorage, Alaska, and Christy Wurster of Silverton, also appeared at a public forum on June 23.

But according to a press release issued by the city, the council did not feel either candidate was the right choice at this time.

"I am very thankful to both of our candidates for their patience working through the difficult and lengthy hiring process. After weighing all the interviews, staff, and community input the council decided that there was not a right fit and we need to continue the search. We want to make sure we get the right person and not just hire someone to fill the position," stated Aziz.

The position has been vacant since the resignation of Gary Marks in August 2019. Ron Whitlatch, the head of the city's engineering department, has also been serving as the interim city manager since last September.

The city has hired Prothman, a consulting company that specializes in job searches for local governments, to help oversee the recruiting process. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the search and made it difficult to interview some candidates.

The council will now consider how to move forward with a new phase of the search. The first step will be to seek an interim city manager who can relieve Whitlatch.

The city is in the midst of a major public works effort as it extends its sanitary sewer system. This multi-million dollar project, known as the Westside Interceptor, is being led by the city's engineering department, which Whitlatch leads.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.