From left, Rite Aid Rx Manager Blake French, veteran Robert McGuigan, Adrienne McGuigan, and Rite Aid District Leader Dick Glatt take part in the scholarship award ceremony at the Lebanon location. 

 Provided photo

Adrienne McGuigan, a 2018 graduate of Lebanon High School, has received a $5,000 scholarship from the Folds of Honor KidCents educational scholarship program.

This program is supported by the Rite Aid Foundation.

McGuigan is a sophomore at Western Oregon University. West Albany alumnus Taylor Pokorney also received a $5,000 scholarship. He attends the University of San Francisco. 

Both recipients’ fathers served in the Marine Corps. Robert McGuigan's served as an E-8 First Sergeant and was disabled in the line of duty. Taylor’s father was an O-2 First Lieutenant who was killed in the line of duty. 

This year’s round of scholarships, which total more than $1.9 million, begin a new three-year, $6 million commitment by The Rite Aid Foundation to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to children and spouses of fallen or disabled service members.

In all, The Rite Aid Foundation’s KidCents program is awarding 390 scholarships across the nation. Since first partnering with Folds of Honor in 2015, The Rite Aid Foundation has awarded more than 1,900 educational scholarships, totaling more than $9.1 million.

