Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court 2021: Annie Latimer

Annie Latimer considered all of her options, but in the end there wasn’t any real question where she would attend university after her graduation from Lebanon High.
Latimer will attend Pacific Lutheran University (PLU) in Tacoma, Washington. She is the fourth generation of her family to attend the school, following in the footsteps of her dad, Eric Latimer, her grandfather, her grandfather, and several other family members.
“I grew up with the school because we visited a lot, my dad went back to see the campus because our family has a lot of history there,” Latimer said. “I just fell in love with the campus and the people that work there. I had a great admissions counselor who was always there to support and help me and not just the college admissions part of it, she was more of a friend.”
Even though she always knew PLU was her likely destination, her decision was confirmed by her experience on a campus tour.
“The atmosphere there is amazing. I felt so comfortable and so welcomed when I took a tour,” Latimer said. “They did the best job reaching out.”
She has not yet decided on a major, but is considering environmental science and music education.
Latimer is trying to make the most of her high school experience despite the pandemic. She is active in choir and theater and played varsity soccer, as well as serving as student body president.
But it has been a challenging year for Latimer, who describes herself as a very social person.
“This past year I’ve missed going out in the community,” she said.
Fortunately, Oregon’s great outdoors have remained open during the pandemic. A love for the outdoors is shared by the entire Latimer family, including Eric, who went on a high-altitude trek in the Himalayas a few years ago.
“I love anything outdoorsy. Hiking, gardening, rafting, rock climbing, anything outdoors,” Latimer said, adding that the family spends many weekends on hiking adventures. “We go to McDowell a lot, we go to Iron Mountain and Marys Peak, a lot of local hikes.”
Latimer has enjoyed representing the community as a member of the Strawberry Festival Court. Her mom, Emily Latimer, has served with the Strawberry Festival Association in the past and Annie enjoyed helping out and always knew she wanted to apply to serve as a princess.
One of the best parts of the experience, she said, is the opportunity to build relationships with the other members of the court.
“We’ve all grown up together. Emma Williams and I have known each other since birth. I think I’ve known all of them most of my life,” Latimer said. “I enjoy spending time with the other princesses and (court coordinator) Andrea (Weimer). They are all so great.”