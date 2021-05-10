Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court 2021: Alyssa Berg

When Alyssa Berg was in elementary school she joined a Lebanon-area Girl Scout troop.
As it turned out, Miranda Smith, the daughter of her troop leader was a member of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court. Smith spent a lot of time with the troop and made a big impression on Berg. Looking back, Berg knows this is when she first dreamed of serving on the court herself.
“I wanted to attempt to be a Strawberry Princess my senior year because it was so much fun hanging out with her,” Berg said. “I really don’t think she knows that or even remembers me. She was a senior and I was in fourth grade. She probably doesn’t realize she inspired a little girl to be a Strawberry Princess, but she did.”
Berg is one of five princesses on the 2021 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court. Even though this year’s event will not be held because of the pandemic, the princesses are still staying busy representing the festival and the community.
The court participated in the Walk-A-Mile-For-A-Child event and visited residents at The Oaks and Willamette Manor. The visit at Willamette Manor was outdoors, but the restrictions in place during their visit to The Oaks allowed the princesses to meet residents indoors.
“We were able to go inside and talk to the residents, which I loved. It was amazing to meet people and talk about so many things. It was more personal,” Berg said.
The court also visited the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home and the Lebanon Boys & Girls Club.
Berg will graduate soon from Lebanon High School and plans to attend the Film Connection Film Institute. This program has sites in both Bend and Medford which Berg is considering.
Filmmaking is her favorite pastime and she is interested in cinematography, screenwriting, editing and producing.
“I want to be a film producer and editor,” Berg said. “Ever since I was little I’ve absolutely loved cameras and video.”
Berg purchased her first video camera at the age of 12 using money she earned picking blueberries. She quickly began filming and editing home movies. She even worked with her sister Christine to create stop-motion movies using their American Girl dolls.
Her interest in filmmaking grew during her sophomore year in high school when she made a documentary about the Lebanon High Explosion Dance Team.
Berg filmed the team on its outings and conducted interviews with all of the team members. The response to that film from the dancers and their families inspired her to make more films.
“There were a lot of parents crying and grandparents crying, it was really emotional. It was a fun video but it was also really emotional at the same time. That’s when I thought, ‘I can pursue this, I know I can,’” Berg said.