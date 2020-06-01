Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court 2020: Diana Neilson

Diana Neilson did not dream of becoming a Lebanon Strawberry Festival Princess when she was younger.
In fairness, that is only because she didn’t grow up in the mid-valley. Neilson’s father, Gordon, is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Before moving to Lebanon at age 15, the family was stationed in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
It didn’t take her long to become familiar with the annual event.
“When I first moved here, I sort of knew what the Strawberry Festival was. As I got older, I learned more and more about it. Last year, I had good friends who were on the court. I saw how genuinely happy they were to be doing everything they were doing. I saw that they got to visit kids and people in elderly homes,” Neilson said.
Those opportunities were important to Neilson, who was already serving as a volunteer at the veterans’ home and at her church, St. Edward Catholic.
Because of the social distancing restrictions put in place after the spread of COVID-19, the schedule of this year’s Strawberry Festival Court was severely curtailed. This has inevitably led to a unique experience for the members of this year’s court.
“I can’t say I wasn’t disappointed when everything started getting canceled,” Neilson said.
But she gives a great deal of credit to Andrea Bruce, the court coordinator for the Lebanon Strawberry Festival, for finding innovative ways for the princesses to remain involved.
In the past week or so, the court has helped put up a display of historic Strawberry Festival attire at the MBVA building downtown and met with children at the Boys & Girls Club in Lebanon.
“That made me so happy. I love talking to kids,” Neilson said.
On Saturday, the princesses will be on hand at Cheadle Lake Park for the drive-through strawberry shortcake event.
While her court duties were disrupted by COVID-19, Neilson’s studies were not. She was homeschooled and completed her high school classes this spring. She knows this period was less traumatic for her than for many of her high school peers.
“While all my public school friends were definitely going through a withdrawal … of social interaction, I was also kind of put through the loop a little bit because I couldn’t go out and see my friends and all that sort of deal. But school-wise, it didn’t change at all because I do online school. I just kept on with my homework and my online classes and I finished up,” Neilson said.
She plans to attend Linn-Benton Community College and hopes to complete the Diagnostic Imaging program with the career goal of becoming an X-ray technician. She has family members who work in this field and the three-year time frame suits her.
“For a long time, I wanted to be a prosecuting attorney. That was something I thought was super cool,” Neilson said. “I’m going to be honest. I don’t have the patience to go through that much school.”
While researching career alternatives, she discovered a wide range of medical programs were offered at Linn-Benton.
“I always thought you had a have a four-year degree and medical school to do anything in the medical field,” Neilson said. “When I learned there was tons of medical jobs you could get from an associate’s degree I was really excited.”
