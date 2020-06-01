Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court 2020: Diana Neilson

Diana Neilson did not dream of becoming a Lebanon Strawberry Festival Princess when she was younger.

In fairness, that is only because she didn’t grow up in the mid-valley. Neilson’s father, Gordon, is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Before moving to Lebanon at age 15, the family was stationed in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

It didn’t take her long to become familiar with the annual event.

“When I first moved here, I sort of knew what the Strawberry Festival was. As I got older, I learned more and more about it. Last year, I had good friends who were on the court. I saw how genuinely happy they were to be doing everything they were doing. I saw that they got to visit kids and people in elderly homes,” Neilson said.

Those opportunities were important to Neilson, who was already serving as a volunteer at the veterans’ home and at her church, St. Edward Catholic.

Because of the social distancing restrictions put in place after the spread of COVID-19, the schedule of this year’s Strawberry Festival Court was severely curtailed. This has inevitably led to a unique experience for the members of this year’s court.

“I can’t say I wasn’t disappointed when everything started getting canceled,” Neilson said.

But she gives a great deal of credit to Andrea Bruce, the court coordinator for the Lebanon Strawberry Festival, for finding innovative ways for the princesses to remain involved.

In the past week or so, the court has helped put up a display of historic Strawberry Festival attire at the MBVA building downtown and met with children at the Boys & Girls Club in Lebanon.