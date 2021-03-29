Lebanon Soup Kitchen reopens dining room

The Lebanon Soup Kitchen had to close its dining room in March 2020 as the nation responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past year, the kitchen has continued to provide meals, offering takeout every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. But even as the soup kitchen continued to feed the hungry as it has done for the past 31 years, it was clear that the in-person experience was badly missed.

On Friday, the Lebanon Soup Kitchen reopened its dining room for the first time since the shutdown. For manager Christine Strawn, it was a brand-new experience.

“I am very excited. First time in a year. I’ve never seen the dining room look like this,” Strawn said. “I’m meeting a lot of the original volunteers that volunteered before COVID.”

The transition to takeout service was led by former manager Randy Peterson. After his unexpected passing in May, Strawn was hired to lead the Lebanon Soup Kitchen in July.

“I was hired during COVID in July, so that’s all I knew. but I’ve had some very good teachers, like KJ and Myra (Ullfers), who have been walking me through a lot. Since the day I started, he (KJ) and Myra have been somebody I could reach out to when I was in a crisis. I’ve had a lot of people step up and help,” Strawn said.