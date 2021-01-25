Lebanon schools set to return

The district has hired a handful of additional teachers to lead some of the online-only classes. The goal is to help students returning to their classrooms already be familiar with their fellow students and their teachers.

When students do return to classrooms, they will look a little different. Miranda Woody, a fifth-grade teacher at Riverview Elementary School, provided an example of how classrooms will change.

As she prepares for students to return, her classroom is set up with 20 individual desks, arranged to provide as much space as possible between each student.

“Typically, I do pods and generally I have at least three large tables so they are a table group instead of individual desks. I tend to do flexible seating, so I usually have yoga balls, I have a lot of office chairs, different types of stools, so they have a choice and are not sitting in these plastic seats all the time,” Woody said. “I had to make a lot of changes, remove a lot of chairs.”

Under the state guidelines, she has room for 20 students in her classroom. Ordinarily, she would be able to accommodate several more students. It is helpful that some families are choosing to continue with online-only learning. Approximately 80% of Lebanon students are expected to return to their classrooms, according to the most recent parent survey.