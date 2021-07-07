Lebanon Schools Foundation announces scholarships

Twenty-six Lebanon students were awarded nearly $50,000 in scholarship funds this year by the Lebanon Schools Foundation. The total amount awarded exceeded the scholarships granted in 2020, despite the economic disruption caused by the pandemic.

The Lebanon Schools Foundation was founded in 1997 by a small group of community leaders who wanted to help Lebanon High School students achieve their goals of higher education. Thanks to many generous donors, LSF has awarded over $550,000 in scholarships since its creation.

The foundation welcomes any and all support, including joining one of the Board Committees, creating new scholarships, donating to the general fund, and leaving a legacy through an estate. For more information on how to support the foundation, send an email to lebanonschoolsfoundation@lebanon.k12.or.us

Each year, multiple scholarships are not awarded. Students who will be part of the Class of 2022 are encouraged to apply for Lebanon Schools Foundation Scholarships through the Career Center at LHS.

The 2021 scholarship recipients are:

Lisi Benjamin - McDaniel Optimist $500, Dorothy Samuelson $2,000 and Anne Williams Warrior $1,000.