The Lebanon school district is considering adopting a construction excise tax on new development to help fund improvements to its facilities.
Representatives from Lebanon Community Schools are expected to speak about the proposal on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the next meeting of the Lebanon City Council. That presentation is informational in nature; the district does not require the city’s approval to move forward with the plan.
“We have a very good working relationship with the council and the city and we want to maintain that and so we’ve had a number of conversations with city staff and this will be the more formal conversation with the council,” said Tom Oliver, the chair of the Lebanon Community Schools board of directors.
The Oregon Legislature granted school districts the authority to impose construction excise taxes with the passage of SB 1036 in 2007. The purpose of the tax is to allow districts to generate revenue from new construction that will bring additional students.
Oliver said the tax is not a new idea.
“The basic premise of the construction excise tax is nearly identical to the system development charges that the cities assess,” Oliver said. “They’ve (Lebanon) been doing that since the mid-70s, at some capacity, as have most other cities. In fact, I’m not aware of any city that does not assess those because the premise is ‘Development is coming. It’s reasonable for that new development to pay for the impact on the infrastructure everybody else has funded over the years.’”
Proceeds from a construction excise tax can only be used to fund capital projects such as land acquisition, construction or reconstruction of school facilities, installation of equipment or furnishings, and related costs such as engineering, architectural or legal expenses.
Oliver said the board began looking into a construction excise tax in 2017 when it formed a committee to look into the issue. The committee noted that Albany and Corvallis adopted construction excise taxes several years ago. Smaller districts in the area, such as Sweet Home and Central Linn, have not yet adopted such a tax.
The Legislature approved the tax shortly before the recession of 2008. Oliver said it took several years for Lebanon to fully pull out of that slowdown, which may explain why the district chose not to adopt the tax at that time.
He said there is still concern about impeding growth in the community because of excess taxation.
“Bottom line, whatever we call this, it’s a tax … I’m not particularly excited about implementing a tax,” Oliver said. “But we have very few avenues available to cover our costs.”
Under the state rules, school districts must complete a facilities needs assessment and facilities master plan before they can impose a construction excise tax. Proceeds can then be used solely for projects included in the development plan.
Lebanon Community Schools has completed both of those documents. The needs assessment showed the district needed $42.5 million for facilities repairs. The district’s schools are aging and even the “new” elementary schools at Pioneer and Riverview are approaching 20 years old (both opened in 2002). Older schools date back to 1948.
Under state law, the maximum amount that can be levied by school districts goes up with inflation. Oliver said the current maximum amount that can be levied is $1.26 per square foot for residential property.
The school board will set that rate when, and if, it formally approves the tax. But Oliver said it is likely the board will not impose the maximum amount. He noted that Greater Albany Public Schools has set its rate below the maximum.
GAPS currently assesses $1 per square foot on residential construction and 50 cents per square foot on non-residential construction. For non-residential projects, the tax is capped at $25,000 per building permit or $25,000 per structure, whichever is less.
In a typical year, the tax would yield up to $250,000 in funds the district could use for development. While significant, it is clear that the tax is not a solution for all of the district’s facility needs.
The Lebanon Community Schools board will consider the issue at its next session, which will be held Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Santiam Travel Station. Oliver said a vote on adopting the tax could be held at the March or April sessions.
It would then take a couple of months to work out intergovernmental agreements with the city of Lebanon and Linn County to formalize the collection of the tax. Development applications submitted before the tax is in place will not be subject to the new fee.
Growth in Lebanon has been held back in recent years due to ongoing issues with wetlands mitigation and limitations on the city’s sewer system. While the wetlands issue has not been resolved, the city is moving forward with expansion of its sewer system, which will lead to move development.
“We anticipate seeing significant residential development,” Oliver said. “There are significant areas around Airport, Stoltz Hill, Vaughan Lane, all the way down to Crowfoot, that are prime for single-family and multi-family use, and there are going to be students with all of those.”
That makes it extremely important for the district to move forward with the tax to serve those future students, Oliver said.
“I think we’d be doing the community a disservice by not having that development contribute to the direct impact that it’s going to have on the schools that everyone that has been here has been contributing to over the years,” Oliver said.
