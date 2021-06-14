Lebanon school board considers options for the Community Pool

The Lebanon school board is continuing to examine its options for a potential bond measure in 2022.

Lebanon Community Schools has the opportunity to receive between $4 million and $8 million in state matching funds if voters approve a bond to pay for necessary maintenance and improvements. The question is how large a bond — and how high a property tax rate — voters will be willing to approve.

The board members discussed the issue during their public session on Thursday, June 10. The discussion centered on the Lebanon Community Pool, which needs extensive repairs. The price tag for a full remodel of the pool is about $9.5 million.

Superintendent Bo Yates asked the board if they support the pool project in that form.

“What I need … is some direction on if you feel comfortable with us moving forward in this process at that price point, where that is going to be a total rehab,” Yates said.

School board chair Tom Oliver said the decision will ultimately fall to the voters. He is interested in hearing from the community before putting the bond on the ballot. The district is currently working to hire a polling firm which will survey voters later this summer or in the early fall.