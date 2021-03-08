Lebanon reopens City Hall

The city of Lebanon’s offices have reopened for public access. City Hall reopened on March 2 and is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Justice Center Offices reopened on March 8. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Lebanon Public Library’s hours will stay the same. The library is currently open for reduced hours, noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed on Friday and Sunday.
The Senior Center will remain closed at this time.
Services are still available on-line and over the phone. Masks will be required in all City offices and physical distance requirements remain in place.
For March, City Council meetings will still be held remotely. Staff is exploring alternatives for hybrid meetings.
Please look for updates on the City’s website at www.ci.lebanon.or.us.