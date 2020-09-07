Lebanon Public Library opens StoryWalk

The Lebanon Public Library has installed a temporary StoryWalk on the grounds at Academy Square.

The project allows parents or caregivers with children to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Each page of the book “Muncha, Muncha, Muncha” by Candace Fleming has been reprinted on small signs and posted along the walkway through the square.

The story begins on the north side of the library near the children’s patio and continues toward the gazebo.

Library Director Kendra Antila said this is a trial run for the project. If successful, other books may be featured in temporary installations. Eventually, it is possible that a permanent StoryWalk could be installed using more durable materials.

The Lebanon Public Library is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The library also offers curbside pickup of reserved items from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

For more information, call the library at 541-258-4926 or go online to www.LebanonOregon.gov/library.

