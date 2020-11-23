Lebanon Planning Commission approves preschool

The Lebanon Planning Commission has unanimously approved the application for a new preschool which will be built at the Lebanon Community Schools district headquarters.

The application was reviewed during the planning commission’s online public session on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Brian Vandetta of Udell Engineering represented the school district at the hearing.

“The majority of the infrastructure is in place,” Vendetta said. “The parking, the drive lanes, the utilities. There will be some minor modifications with respect to additional pedestrian facilities and potentially some landscaping. Other than that, the site will stay as is with the exception of the new building.”

The preschool will be fairly small, taking up 4,900-square feet of the site off Fifth and Rose streets. The 70-foot by 70-foot structure will include four classrooms, administrative space and restrooms.

Up to 160 students can be served at the preschool, divided into morning and afternoon cohorts. There will be approximately 14 total staff members and the preschool will be operated in cooperation with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, which has its Lebanon campus just across the street.

“It’s a positive for the community. All of our kids need more support and this is a good way to provide some,” said Bo Yates, superintendent of Lebanon Community Schools.

The goal for the preschool is to serve families which do not currently have access to this program. Yates said details about the cost of the program are not yet available. Similar programs at the Boys & Girls Club operate on a sliding fee scale based on family income.