Lebanon Library provides update
0 comments

Lebanon Library provides update

  • Updated
  • 0

The Lebanon Public Library remains closed to the public until further notice, however the library is taking the following actions to accommodate the  public during this closure:

  • Outside books drops are open and will be checked daily, however due dates on all items currently checked out have been extended to April 15.
  • All hold shelf expirations have been extended to April 15.
  • All overdue fees will be waived during the closure.
  • All library accounts due to expire in March and April have been extended to May 1.
  • All digital services are available at www.LebanonOregon.gov/library including Library2Go for ebooks and e-audiobooks. A “how to use Libby” PowerPoint is available for new users. If you need help logging in please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.

For more information, call the Library at 541-258-4926.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News