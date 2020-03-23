Lebanon Library provides update

The Lebanon Public Library remains closed to the public until further notice, however the library is taking the following actions to accommodate the public during this closure:
- Outside books drops are open and will be checked daily, however due dates on all items currently checked out have been extended to April 15.
- All hold shelf expirations have been extended to April 15.
- All overdue fees will be waived during the closure.
- All library accounts due to expire in March and April have been extended to May 1.
- All digital services are available at www.LebanonOregon.gov/library including Library2Go for ebooks and e-audiobooks. A “how to use Libby” PowerPoint is available for new users. If you need help logging in please leave a message and a staff member will return your call.
For more information, call the Library at 541-258-4926.