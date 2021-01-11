Lebanon hospital welcomes first baby of 2021

“My dad was in the Navy for 23 years. I was born on the Naval base in San Diego. We all moved up here after my dad retired, so my immediate family is all within an hour and a half of each other,” Cadwell said.

Hesseling has lived all over the United States, moving with his family to Idaho and Virginia and later Eugene. After high school, he got a job with the United States Forest Service and worked as a wildfire fighter and medic for eight years, living in California and Colorado.

After suffering an injury, he was forced to find a new career and went through retraining to become a respiratory therapist. He has worked at SLCH for about two years.

Cadwell has worked as a caregiver for 20 years and has been at The Oaks in Lebanon for the past year. She thanked the management there for being so helpful during her pregnancy and looks forward to getting back to work as soon as possible.

“It’s a great facility, I love working there,” Cadwell said.

Hesseling said the experience of becoming a father exceeded all of his expectations.

“It feels amazing. Lauren and I would talk about unconditional love and I thought I knew what she was talking about. Once that little kiddo was born, the minute I held her in my arms, I didn’t even know I was crying. It’s indescribable,” Hesseling said. “I’ve always wanted a family, always wanted to have that extra something to make me and my life feel complete.”

