Lebanon hires Nancy Brewer as interim city manager

The City of Lebanon has hired Nancy Brewer to serve as its new interim city manager.
The council voted unanimously on Wednesday, Aug. 12, to approve a one-year, $140,000 contract with Brewer to fill the position. Brewer is currently serving as the finance director for the City of Corvallis, a position which she has held for 27 years.
Brewer is retiring from that post at the end of September and will officially join the Lebanon staff on October 5.
Ron Whitlatch, the director of Lebanon’s Engineering Services department, has served as Lebanon’s interim city manager since shortly after the resignation of Gary Marks in August 2019. Whitlatch will continue to fill that dual role until Brewer takes her position.
Brewer said the interim city manager position was the right fit for her at this time.
“Part of it is, though I am retiring from Corvallis I’m not really ready to stop working. I didn’t apply for the position full time because I’m not sure I can commit to five or more years, either,” Brewer said. “On an interim basis, it works really well. Lebanon is a great community and there is a lot happening in that town that I think makes it very interesting as a job opportunity, to help Lebanon through the next phase of its growth and development.”
Brewer started working for the City of Corvallis on August 26, 1990. She worked as a budget analyst for one year and then spent two years working as a management assistant in the community development department. She was then appointed to serve as finance director and has held that position since that time.
She believes this financial background can be helpful for the City of Lebanon.
“At the local level, everything comes down to money. Your ability to do capital projects, to do improvements to facilities, acquiring library books, police officers, all of those things come down to money. Certainly in Oregon, at the local government level, we are challenged in terms of the ability to raise money locally. That may be someplace I have some experience and may be able to be helpful,” Brewer said.
The contract is for one year, but Brewer said there is some flexibility built in if the City of Lebanon needs to lengthen or shorten that term. She felt a one-year contract was appropriate because it provides some stability for the city as it moves forward with its search for a permanent city manager.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the job search process and the City of Lebanon chose to restart its search after its initial effort did not yield a successful candidate.
There was a consensus on the council that it was best to hire a full-time interim city manager in order to take the load off of Whitlatch, who will serve more than a year in a dual role.
Council president Jason Bolen welcomed Brewer at the conclusion of the public session.
“We’re glad to have you. We’re looking forward to working with you, appreciate your willingness to work with us,” Bolen said.
Brewer said the City of Lebanon’s experienced staff and the make-up of the current council were a big part of the reason she was open to taking the position.
“The staff, they know what they’re doing. They’re super responsible and smart and I think that makes working in any organization advantageous. The council meetings I watched, the council works well together,” Brewer said. “They’re clearly thinking hard and trying to make the best decisions for the people of Lebanon.”
