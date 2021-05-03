Lebanon High grad John Bates picked in NFL draft

Bates also became a key player in the football program with his skill as a blocker and pass catcher.

He drew the attention of recruiters and after initially committing to attend Oregon State, he fulfilled a dream by attending Boise State. He cheered for the Broncos as a child growing up in eastern Oregon and also had family ties to the university, Hoene said.

“John is a goal-oriented kid. I have no doubt he’ll have success at the next level,” Hoene said. “He’ll work until he does. That’s just what John does.”

To the best of Hoene’s knowledge, Bates is the fourth player from Lebanon High to be drafted into the NFL.

The first was defensive back Eric Castle, who went from Lebanon to the University of Oregon and was taken in the 6th round of the 1993 draft by San Diego.

Brothers Pat and Paul McQuistan graduated from LHS and then attended Weber State University together. They both went on to successful careers as offensive lineman after being drafted in 2006. Pat McQuistan was selected in the third round by Oakland and Paul McQuistan was a seventh-round pick by Dallas.

Bates is not the only mid-valley high school graduate to be selected in this year’s draft. Talanoa Hufanga, a Crescent Valley alumnus who played for the University of Southern California (USC) was picked in the fifth round by San Francisco.

