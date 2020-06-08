Lebanon High announces plan for graduation

Lebanon High School has announced its plans for commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020.
The traditional graduation ceremony was not possible because of social distancing requirements imposed by the state following the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The event will take place over three days, June 16-18, with students coming to the campus on their assigned day.
Graduates are asked to park in the stadium parking lot and report to the reader board/Senior Rock at their scheduled time wearing their cap and gown. Graduates should have received an email notifying them of their scheduled time. Each graduate will be allowed to bring up to five guests to the ceremony.
The graduates will proceed through four separate stations to celebrate commencement. They will begin by signing the Class of 2020 Rock.
Graduates and guests will then be able to take informal pictures in front of the Warrior Wall Art on the face of the Bud Page Activity Center. Graduates are asked to bring their own camera or cell phone for this event.
Graduates and their guests will then proceed to the auditorium. A member of the Lebanon Community Schools board, a district office representative, and members of the LHS administration will be on stage to award the diploma. A senior senator will read the graduate’s name and the graduate will then walk up the stairs onto the stage.
A professional photo will be taken of each graduate receiving the diploma. Graduates and guests will exit out the front doors, pausing to take one last photo at the flag pole and tossing their graduation cap, if they wish.
Graduates will have access to photos on the school website and a slideshow of all students will be created to share with the community.
All guests and school personnel will wear face masks inside the building. The graduates will have the option of wearing a mask, but they do not have to wear a mask for photos.
Participants in this year’s commencement are also allowed to decorate their graduation caps. Nothing posted on the cap should violate any school rules or policies and graduates can neither build the cap three-dimensionally or have things hang down from the cap, except the official tassel.
Any phrases on the cap that could potentially be deemed offensive or derogatory in nature will not be allowed to be worn. Phrases that have hidden messages, inside jokes, etc. that could be deemed offensive or derogatory will also not be allowed.
