Lebanon gym owner welcomes reopening

The announcement on Jan. 26 that the state of Oregon was allowing fitness centers to partially reopen came as welcome news to Nancy Pance, the owner of the Anytime Fitness location in downtown Lebanon.
“I screamed and I was texting people. My heart was filled with joy and happiness. I was jumping for joy,” Pance said. “It had been so long, I wasn’t expecting it this weekend.”
The second COVID-19 shutdown order for gyms was issued on Nov. 18. The centers were allowed to reopen on a limited basis on Friday, Jan. 29.
Pance said Anytime Fitness can welcome six customers at a time. The equipment has been moved around to create more space between people and the water fountains and showers are not in use. Customers will also be required to wear masks while working out.
But even with these restrictions, Pance is happy to have the doors open.
“Everybody is pretty excited, my members are ecstatic. I’ve gotten lots of messages and they’re just happy to come back,” Pance said. “We’ve got it real clean and ready to go.”
Pance said members can log into the Anytime Fitness website and schedule a workout. The system automatically keeps track of the number of appointments to make sure only six members are in the building at the same time.
Pance has operated this Anytime Fitness location for six years. The past year has been difficult with the COVID-19 restrictions in place. The gym was first shut down last March and that closure extended through mid-May.
The gym was open throughout the summer and fall, following the state guidelines, until the second shutdown order was issued in November.
“It’s definitely been a challenge. I’ve lost a lot of members, but that’s understandable,” Pance said. “Of course things have dipped but we’re gonna work ourselves back up and get back to where we were.”
Despite the difficulties, the gym is going to survive the pandemic, Pance said. She gave the credit to the gym’s members and to the entire community. Pance did not apply for any of the federal assistance programs, but did receive small business grants from Linn County and from the city of Lebanon.
Pance thanked Cassie Cruze of the Lebanon Downtown Association, and city staff members Alysia Rodgers and Kelly Hart for their assistance applying for these grants.
“We have a super supportive community and I couldn’t be more grateful, really,” Pance said.
Nancy Brewer, Lebanon’s interim city manager, said it was very rewarding to be able to help small businesses. The city provided the grants with funding provided by the federal government’s CARES Act.
“We gave $185,000 in $5,000 grants to 37 businesses. These were all businesses that were basically closed due to being in the ‘Extreme Risk’ category,” Brewer said. “I’m pleased that we were able to help so many local businesses.”
Brewer said it is very good news that fitness centers are being allowed to begin serving their members again.
“People can get back to the gym now and get their workouts in, which we know is a really good way to deal with stress, get a little exercise,” Brewer said.
Anytime Fitness members may see a new face when they return to the location this month. Marissa Loomis has been hired to serve as the new daytime manager beginning on March 1 and she will be training with Pance in February.