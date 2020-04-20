Lebanon groups receive $400,000 in grants

Four Lebanon organizations will received a total of $400,000 in donations from the Portland-based Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Health Care.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam has been awarded $300,000. Lebanon Community Schools received $70,000, the Lebanon Soup Kitchen $20,000 and BeUndivided was granted $10,000 to assist its contributions to the food backpack program operated by Lebanon Community Schools.
The Heatherington Foundation, which is affiliated with FamilyCare Health, has announced $2 million in total grants, including the $400,000 allotted for Lebanon. Dr. Bob Richardson, chair of the FamilyCare Board, explained the Lebanon connection in a press release.
“Lebanon has a special place in our hearts. This community opened its doors to help bring the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific to Lebanon. The college was founded in Lebanon in 2011, and thrives here today,” Richardson stated. “Richardson added, “The coronavirus epidemic has presented all of us with unique challenges that will continue for some time. Our recovery from this virus depends on the strength of the community organizations that are serving our most vulnerable population.”
The donation comes at an opportune time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. The organization has stepped up to assist with the food delivery programs in Lebanon and Sweet Home and is offering child care for health care workers, first responders and other qualified essential workers at no cost to those families.
The social restrictions imposed as a response to COVID-19 have also disrupted the Boys & Girls Clubs fundraising schedule, causing the postponement of several events. Jared Cornell, president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam Board of Directors, said this gift will help cover that gap.
“The announcement of these gifts to the Club and to the other Lebanon based organizations is amazing. The $300,000 investment helps to replace income that would have normally have been generated at the Annual Spring Auction (originally scheduled to be held on May 2). This investment will allow us to continue to provide the services families have come to expect in the short term, and to be here for the community for years to come,” Cornell stated in a press release issued by the organization.
Kris Latimer, the executive director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, pledged to make the best use of this donation.
“This has been a particularly trying time for so many in our community, including the Boys & Girls Club and our staff. We plan to carefully utilize this generous gift in order to increase the long-term stability of the organization, in the hope that Club is not in such a precarious position ever again. We’d also like to thank all the champions of children in our community that answered our appeal for support and stepped up over the past few weeks, helping us to make ends meet. We plan to make the very best of their investments, together with these funds graciously given by the Heatherington Foundation and FamilyCare, to create a positive impact for the future,” Latimer stated.
Bo Yates, the superintendent of Lebanon Community Schools, also expressed his appreciation for the donation, which will be used to help provide school internet access.
“This generous donation to our community will help serve our must vulnerable population in Lebanon. Families and individuals in need will benefit greatly from this tremendous act of giving,” Yates stated.
