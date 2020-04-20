Lebanon groups receive $400,000 in grants

Four Lebanon organizations will received a total of $400,000 in donations from the Portland-based Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Health Care.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam has been awarded $300,000. Lebanon Community Schools received $70,000, the Lebanon Soup Kitchen $20,000 and BeUndivided was granted $10,000 to assist its contributions to the food backpack program operated by Lebanon Community Schools.

The Heatherington Foundation, which is affiliated with FamilyCare Health, has announced $2 million in total grants, including the $400,000 allotted for Lebanon. Dr. Bob Richardson, chair of the FamilyCare Board, explained the Lebanon connection in a press release.

“Lebanon has a special place in our hearts. This community opened its doors to help bring the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific to Lebanon. The college was founded in Lebanon in 2011, and thrives here today,” Richardson stated. “Richardson added, “The coronavirus epidemic has presented all of us with unique challenges that will continue for some time. Our recovery from this virus depends on the strength of the community organizations that are serving our most vulnerable population.”

The donation comes at an opportune time for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. The organization has stepped up to assist with the food delivery programs in Lebanon and Sweet Home and is offering child care for health care workers, first responders and other qualified essential workers at no cost to those families.