The Lebanon Garden Club will meet at noon Monday, Jan. 20, at Santiam Place, 139 South Main Street in Lebanon.
The featured speaker will be Kacy Woodley, who will share information about amphibians of the Northwest. Refreshments and new members are welcome.
For more information call Lynne Nueman at 541-258-7568.
Submissions for the weekly community briefs can be sent to les.gehrett@lee.net.
