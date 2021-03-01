Lebanon Express: Letter to the editor

County vaccination clinic a success
I'm old (88) cranky and suspicious. So when my wife forced me out of the car at the entrance to the Event Center at the point of a gun to get my covid shot I was expecting the worst. Wow! it was brilliantly organised, staffed by very friendly, knowledgeable people doing their best. Time from when she dumped me to going to the rest area after my shot was not more than 10 minutes. We may be at the extreme of the Western Frontier but our Linn County board has "Got it together"....Really great Job!
Ken Barton
Lebanon