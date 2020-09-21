Lebanon election update

The Linn County Clerk’s Office is working to make sure that any mid-valley residents displaced by the wildfires which have devastated several communities will be able to vote in the upcoming general election.

Linn County is scheduled to deliver ballots to the United States Postal Service on October 14. Displaced voters can pick up their ballot at the post office which serves their permanent residence.

These voters can also establish a temporary mailing address, if they prefer. To set up a temporary address, go online to oregonvotes.gov/myvote.

Staff at the Linn County Clerk’s Office can also help voters establish a temporary address. To request assistance, send an email to sdruckenmiller@co.linn.or.us or visit the Clerk’s Office at the Linn County Courthouse in Albany.

Those currently registered to vote can update their information through 8 p.m. on November 3 and receive a ballot. The deadline for new voter registration is October 13.

Elections officials recommend that voters who wish to submit their ballots by mail should do so at least seven days before the November 3 election. After that, ballots should be dropped off at any of the official ballot drop boxes in the state.

There are three official ballot drop boxes in Lebanon. They are:

The Lebanon Police Department, 40 N. Second Street, Suite 100.

The Lebanon Public Library, 55 Academy Street.

Lebanon substation, Linn County Sheriff, 2590 S. Main Street.

The full list of Linn County drop boxes can be found online at http://www.co.linn.or.us/elections/LinnDropSites.pdf.