Lebanon council to interview candidates for vacancy

The Lebanon city council will interview two candidates for the vacancy which was created by the resignation of Karin Stauder.

Stauder, who was elected to represent Ward 2 in the November 2018 general election, is stepping down from the post because she is moving out of Lebanon.

David McClain and Gamael Nassar have applied for the position. Both candidates will be interviewed during the council’s public session on March 10. It is expected that the council will make a decision during that session and the new councilor will be installed during the council’s public meeting in April.

McClain is currently a member of the Lebanon Planning Commission. In his application for the position, he stated that he was motivated by his children and grandchildren who live in Lebanon.

“I want to participate in a decision making role for the City of Lebanon. I want to be part of the growth and direction that makes us a great place to live,” McClain wrote.

McClain is retired from the McClain Family Corporation, which works in the construction industry.