Lebanon council to interview candidates for vacancy

The Lebanon city council will interview two candidates for the vacancy which was created by the resignation of Karin Stauder.
Stauder, who was elected to represent Ward 2 in the November 2018 general election, is stepping down from the post because she is moving out of Lebanon.
David McClain and Gamael Nassar have applied for the position. Both candidates will be interviewed during the council’s public session on March 10. It is expected that the council will make a decision during that session and the new councilor will be installed during the council’s public meeting in April.
McClain is currently a member of the Lebanon Planning Commission. In his application for the position, he stated that he was motivated by his children and grandchildren who live in Lebanon.
“I want to participate in a decision making role for the City of Lebanon. I want to be part of the growth and direction that makes us a great place to live,” McClain wrote.
McClain is retired from the McClain Family Corporation, which works in the construction industry.
Nassar is a business owner and serves as a Lebanon Chamber of Commerce ambassador, a board member for the Lebanon Downtown Association, board president of the Enliven Foundation, and as a board member of the Strawberry Festival Association. He and his wife, Jenny Sheldon-Nassar, were recognized as the 2018 Volunteers of the Year by the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.
“I want to be a part of a reasonable and responsible Council that makes decisions, not just for today, but for a better future for our families and for our children. I want to be a part of a Council that listens to the community and wants to provide what’s best for the land, the businesses, the environment, and for the overall well being of the economy and its residents,” Nassar stated in his application.