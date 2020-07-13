Lebanon Community Schools unveils back to school plan

Parents of school-age children have a decision to make under the back to school plan sent out last week by Lebanon Community Schools.

The district is offering an online-only education option for parents who are concerned about sending their children back into the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those who do choose to go back into the classroom, the schedule will be very different than usual.

Students in second grade and older will attend classes two days per week. All classes will be divided into two cohorts. Cohort A will attend school on Monday and Tuesdays. Cohort B will attend school on Thursday and Fridays.

Students will also be engaged in online education for two days each week. Cohort A will work online on Thursday and Friday; Cohort B will have online sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday will be set aside for deep cleaning and teachers will have office hours for planning and professional development.

Students in kindergarten and first grade will attend school daily, but for half days only.

For all other students, online learning will be a key part of the process, making up at least half of their schedule. Superintendent Bo Yates said the district has made significant investments in technology to allow students access to the computers and programs they need to be successful online.

“This is really forcing us to improve our online support,” Yates said.

That investment continued this year as Lebanon Community Schools signed up for Canvas, an online education platform. The system should make it much easier for students and their parents to manage their online education.