Lebanon Community Schools unveils back to school plan

Parents of school-age children have a decision to make under the back to school plan sent out last week by Lebanon Community Schools.
The district is offering an online-only education option for parents who are concerned about sending their children back into the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those who do choose to go back into the classroom, the schedule will be very different than usual.
Students in second grade and older will attend classes two days per week. All classes will be divided into two cohorts. Cohort A will attend school on Monday and Tuesdays. Cohort B will attend school on Thursday and Fridays.
Students will also be engaged in online education for two days each week. Cohort A will work online on Thursday and Friday; Cohort B will have online sessions on Monday and Tuesday.
Wednesday will be set aside for deep cleaning and teachers will have office hours for planning and professional development.
Students in kindergarten and first grade will attend school daily, but for half days only.
For all other students, online learning will be a key part of the process, making up at least half of their schedule. Superintendent Bo Yates said the district has made significant investments in technology to allow students access to the computers and programs they need to be successful online.
“This is really forcing us to improve our online support,” Yates said.
That investment continued this year as Lebanon Community Schools signed up for Canvas, an online education platform. The system should make it much easier for students and their parents to manage their online education.
The district’s plan for the 2020-21 school year is still awaiting final approval by the Lebanon Community Schools board and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE). But Yates said it was important to get the plan out to parents so they could have as much notice as possible.
“We’re really hoping we don’t have to run under those conditions and things will get modified for us, but given our parameters around transportation and social distancing, we kind of feel like at this point, this is our best plan,” Yates said. “We want people to understand what our parameters are, why we’re trying to do that and our number one priority is safety.”
Ideally, district officials would prefer for the public health situation to improve so that these requirements are lifted and students can spend most or all of their time in the classroom. But given the current situation, that is not possible.
“I’m really hoping that we can have kids there all the time. If we have the ability to do that, we certainly will. We’ll be as aggressive as we can in getting kids back as long as it’s done safely,” Yates said.
Bonita Randklev, the president of the Lebanon Education Association, said the plan proposed by Lebanon Community Schools is quite similar to those submitted by other schools districts from around the state.
“Given ODE’s guidelines, education’s going to look different this year, different than anything we’ve ever seen. None of this is an ideal situation for anybody. It’s not ideal for kids, or the people that work in education,” Randklev said. “Our biggest concern is that the safety of students and staff is put first, while we still try to deliver quality education.”
Both Yates and Randklev acknowledged that this plan puts more stress on families by creating more hours when some children need to receive care during the school week. Yates thanked community partners, such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, for their assistance in helping to fill this gap.
The Lebanon Community Schools plan can be found online at http://lebanon.k12.or.us/media/2020/07/R2School-3.pdf. Whichever choice parents make, the school year will begin on Sept. 1.
