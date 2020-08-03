Lebanon Community Schools to start fall online-only for grades 4-12

The 2020-2021 school year in Lebanon will officially begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and students in 4th through 12th grades will start the year with online-only classes.

At this time, students in kindergarten through third grade will have the option of attending school in person or taking classes online.

Lebanon Community Schools had hoped to start the year with a hybrid option which included both in-person and online education for older students. That plan was put on hold, however, following the release of new state guidelines on July 28.

Under these new rules, the options for school districts are determined by the number of new COVID-19 cases in their respective counties over a rolling-three week period. The statewide percentage of new cases is also taken into consideration.

For schools to open for in-person classes, the positive test rate for the virus statewide must be at or below 5% the proceeding seven days for three consecutive weeks. Additionally, caseloads at the county level have to drop below 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days for three consecutive weeks.

If a district meets the county requirement but the state's positive rate remains at or above 5%, schools in that district must continue to offer remote learning exclusively.

Lebanon’s school year was scheduled to begin Sept. 1, but Superintendent Bo Yates said the date was pushed back to give teachers and families more time to get ready for the new system.

Yates said the week before Labor Day (which falls on Sept. 7) will be a “soft start” for the school year.