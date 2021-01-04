Lebanon Community Schools to maintain a cautious approach

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is giving local school districts the authority to make their own decisions about when to return to the classroom and is pushing for as many elementary school students as possible to return by mid-February.
Lebanon Community Schools Superintendent Bo Yates supports the governor’s change in approach, but said the district will remain cautious.
“We don’t want to be in a situation where we are vulnerable where we start something and can’t support it. Kids come back and then we send them back to distance learning,’ Yates said. “I’m not going to support any decision to bring kids back until things become much more manageable. I think that would be irresponsible.”
Both Yates and Bonita Randklev, the president of the Lebanon Education Association, said it will be very important to see what guidelines the state announces in mid-January. While the governor is giving districts the authority to make their own decisions about returning to campus, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) will still set the safety guidelines which must be followed.
“Even coming back to in-person instruction, it’s not going to look like school as usual. It’s a hybrid model. There’s very strict regulations about student movement and how many kids can be in a room, the wearing of masks, the use of restrooms, eating lunch, all of those things are impacted,” Randklev said. “It will be interesting to see how the ODE updates those guidance rules. That’s what districts and associations are waiting for.”
Yates said parents will be allowed to keep students in online learning, if they wish. The district expects to send out another survey in coming weeks to give parents the opportunity to state which type of instruction they prefer for their child.
At the end of the first semester in late January, the district will make some changes to classroom assignments to reflect those parental decisions. Students who are sticking with the online model will be grouped together. Students who wish to return to the classroom when the time comes will also be grouped together.
Yates said students will be allowed to move from in-person to online instruction at any time. There will be designated times for online students to make the move to in-person instruction, if they wish.
The details on many of these issues are still unclear and will be determined by local case counts, parental decisions on mode of instruction, the size of the cohorts and the state’s safety guidelines.
Gov. Brown has indicated that educators will be given priority in the vaccination schedule. Educators are currently in phase 1b, which is the second stage of the vaccine rollout. First priority is being given to healthcare workers and residents of senior care facilities.
The arrival of a vaccine is encouraging, but the slow start to the vaccination program has raised concerns and there is no certainty about when the next phase of the program will begin.
“If we can access getting teachers and staff vaccinated within 30 days, it gives us an opportunity to move forward. At that point, I would feel much more comfortable taking that course of action rather than pushing something sooner,” Yates said.
Randklev said that in past discussions about returning to the classroom, vaccinations were not an essential part of the plan. That may be changing as the vaccine has become available.
“I think it would definitely put us in a better position to have vaccinations available to educators as soon as possible. If we’re looking at a return to school, that hasn’t been necessarily in play up to this point, but because vaccinations are so close on the horizon, I think that will be the focal point around bringing down not only the educators’ risk, but bringing down the risk in our counties to make both families and staff feel more comfortable going back into the buildings,” Randklev said.
Yates said it was important to recognize that the district and families have accomplished in the past year and not rush into a hasty decision now.
“We’ve been in distance learning for a year, let’s make sure that we stay as safe as possible because we are going to be able to move back to in-person instruction relatively soon and we want to do it with the least amount of anxiety as possible,” Yates said.