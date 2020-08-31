Lebanon Community Schools prepares for a new year

The past six months have been filled with uncertainty for students, parents, teachers and school administrators.

The social distancing rules put in place in March to reduce the impact of COVID-19 caused education to move out of the classroom and online. When the 2020-21 school year begins on Tuesday, Sept. 8, all classes in the Lebanon Community Schools district will be held online.

Superintendent Bo Yates is confident the staff members in the district are ready to deliver a high quality online education for as long as that is required.

“We learned a ton going through last spring, as did every other school district in the state. I don’t think anybody was prepared to move into a virtual environment, totally. But we did and we did the best that we could,” Yates said. “But we took what we learned from that experience and we have improved our programs fundamentally.”

School staff is spending this week working with families to make sure they have the computers they need to begin the school year online. They are also working to help parents and students understand the new system which has been acquired to organize this schoolwork and make communication much easier.

Alisha Port, the lead technical support specialist for Lebanon Community Schools, and her team has been working for weeks to get 800 new Chromebooks ready for distribution. They are also working to repair existing Chromebooks, fixing broken keys and keyboards, and getting them ready for students to use.

“We get every minute out of them we can,” Port said.