Lebanon Community Schools approves furlough plan

Lebanon school district staff will take eight furlough days this school year in hopes of helping the district reduce its expected budget cuts for the 2020-21 school year.

During the meeting of the Lebanon Community Schools Board on Thursday, May 14, Superintendent Bo Yates said the anticipated shortfall in next year’s state education budget is $2 to $3 billion.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to reduce our spending this year, to be as careful as possible with our spending,” Yates said during the session, which was held online.

Having district staff take eight unpaid furlough days this year will result in $1.25 million in general fund savings which can be carried forward into next year.

Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Meckley said the district will take part in the Work Share Oregon program.

“It allows us to reduce employee hours somewhere between 20 and 40 percent each week and they can receive unemployment for that portion of their work week,” Meckley said.

Furloughed staff are also eligible to receive the additional $600 per week in benefits which has been offered through the federal CARES program.

Lebanon Community Schools is following in the footsteps of many other Oregon school districts which have adopted similar plans in the past two to three weeks. Yates acknowledged that there has been some criticism of school districts for taking advantage of these state and federal programs.

“We feel it’s the most responsible thing for us to do,” Yates said.