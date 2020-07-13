Debbie Jackson loves the water aerobics classes at the Lebanon Community Pool.
She has attended the classes for more than a decade and it was a big loss for her when the pool closed this spring due to the novel coronavirus. The pool reopened in June, with some new rules in place regarding social distancing, and Jackson is back in the water with her regular class.
“It’s really good exercise and it’s just so calming, I come after work,” Jackson said.
Lorlee Engler, the executive director of the Lebanon Aquatic District, said the public has been very supportive of the new rules.
“Everybody is so excited to be able to get the pool back that it seems to me that people are trying to do everything to the best of their ability because they don’t want it to be taken away again,” Engler said.
Guests to the pool are asked to wear a mask when they enter and change in the locker rooms. Guests can then take their masks off before they shower and enter the pool area. On the pool deck and in the water, guests are asked to practice social distancing by remaining at least six feet apart.
In addition to these rules, a parent or guardian must be present to care for children 15 years of age or younger while they are at the pool. The pool staff needs their help to ensure that social distancing guidelines are followed.
This means it is not possible at this time to simply drop off children for public recreational swimming. As always, a parent or guardian must be in the water with children 6 and under to help ensure their safety.
Engler said the vast majority of those who visit the pool wear a mask when they enter. There are occasional visitors, however, who do not wear a mask because they have a health issue that makes wearing a mask difficult.
Engler called an emergency meeting of the Lebanon Aquatic District board on Monday, June 6, to discuss this issue. It was decided that these individuals who do not wear a mask for health reasons will be allowed to use the pool, but must sign a waiver.
Engler said she is trying to make the pool safe and accessible for everyone and she wants those who do wear a mask to know that the staff is not showing favoritism by allowing some guests to go without a mask.
“For older folks especially that might have a disability or might have some kind of problem, this is the only form of exercise they might get,” Engler said.
Water aerobics instructor Tami Ainsworth said the classes fill a real need.
“We have a gentleman … that drives from Sweet Home for this class. He can’t exercise out of the water and get the same effect without it being painful,” Ainsworth said.
A full schedule of classes is being offered, but class sizes have been reduced to aid in social distancing. But it is very easy for participants to have their own space to exercise safely, especially while in the main pool.
In addition to classes, the pool is also open for lap swimming and family swims. When the pool first reopened, it did not offer any classes in the smaller warm water pool, but those classes have now resumed.
For more information on the current programs at the Lebanon Community Pool visit lebanonpool.org.
