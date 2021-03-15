Lebanon Community Pool to be named for Nadig

“It’s nice to see some recognition for some of our longtime community members that have contributed immensely over their lives,” Oliver said.

During her tenure Nadig became known as “The Pool Lady” and many Lebanon residents - including some members of the current school board - remember her from their childhood swimming lessons. When Nadig started working at the pool in the mid-1970s, there was already a program in place for students to take lessons at the pool, but she strengthened and expanded the program during her years as the aquatic director.

She remains a firm believer in the value of an accessible community pool.

“It’s not only recreation and good exercise, it’s safety,” Nadig said. “If the kids can learn to swim before they’re in school, or begin in school, when they go to the river - and everybody does, everybody goes to Foster or the river - they need to be safe. I love the program to have all the elementary schools come in. That’s awesome. We expanded it a little bit all the time.”

The Lebanon Booster Club nominated Nadig for the honor. In its nomination letter, the club noted Nadig’s efforts to expand the pool’s lessons and fitness programs and promote water safety. The nomination also highlighted Nadig’s heroic efforts to preserve funding for the pool.