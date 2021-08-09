Lebanon city council to consider extension for Brewer

The city of Lebanon’s search for a new city manager has been on hold for a year and may soon be paused much longer.
The city council will meet in executive session after its public meeting on Wednesday, August 11, to review the performance of interim city manager Nancy Brewer. During this session it is expected that the council will discuss the possibility of Brewer remaining in this interim role for up to three years.
Brewer was hired as the interim city manager a year ago after the city’s first attempt to fill the position on a long-term basis was unsuccessful. None of the candidates who were interviewed to fill the post received support from a majority of the council.
Ron Whitlatch, the city’s engineering services director, was appointed to fill the post in August 2019 following the resignation of city manager Gary Marks. Brewer was recruited and hired to fill the interim role so that Whitlatch could resume his regular duties.
Jason Bolen, president of the Lebanon city council, is very happy with the job Brewer has done.
“I think the year has gone really well. She has definitely been a perfect fit for our organization for this transition period between city managers. I think she has the respect of all the staff and the directors. I know the council has been very pleased with what she’s done and she’s been a positive influence on the city,” Bolen said.
Brewer, who previously served as the finance director for the city of Corvallis for 27 years, said she is open to continuing to serve in this interim role.
“I think things are going quite well,” Brewer said.
She emphasized that Wednesday’s executive session is a performance review and it is up to the council to decide if an extension is best for the city.
“I won’t know where the council is until we have that discussion,” Brewer said.
If the review goes well, Brewer said she would consider an extension of up to three years. Bolen said he is in favor of an extension for Brewer.
“I obviously can’t speak for the entire council, but that is my preference,” Bolen said.
Bolen said the COVID-19 pandemic has made this a very difficult time to recruit candidates as many people have simply hunkered down until the situation changes. He said the council has reached out to other municipalities and learned that they are also having a difficult time filling some positions.
“I think there are a lot of potential candidates out there who don’t feel comfortable leaving their organizations currently, or maybe would feel uncomfortable coming to a new organization during the middle of a pandemic,” Bolen said. “With that uncertainty and with a great interim like Nancy helping us, there’s really no need to push forward right now too hard.”