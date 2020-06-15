Lebanon City Council moves ahead with trail, new URD

The Old Mill Trail project was pushed forward during the regular session of the Lebanon City Council on Wednesday, June 10. The meeting was held online.

The city received a quitclaim deed from the Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Health Care for the strip of land which will be used for the trail. The foundation donated the transfer.

When completed, the trail will extend nearly one mile from Gill’s Landing to Riverview Park. It sits on land which was formerly the home of the Willamette Industries plywood mill.

In addition to receiving permission to use the land, the council also voted to move forward with a grant application to help fund the project. The city will apply for funding from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department's 2020 Recreational Trail Program.

The project has an estimated total cost of nearly $1 million and will serve as the crown jewel of the city’s trail system, which is being built in partnership with Build Lebanon Trails. Plans for the project call for a concrete path which will be 11-feet wide and lighted. Benches and a natural play area will also be included.

“We’ve already gotten confirmation that we’re in line to receive one grant for it. There’s also, I would say, almost 80% of the funding for this million-dollar trail is being done by private donation,” said Ron Whitlatch, the interim city manager.

Councilor Rebecca Grizzle thanked Whitlatch, Rod Sell and Build Lebanon Trails, and the Heatherington Foundation for their work on this project.