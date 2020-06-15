Lebanon City Council moves ahead with trail, new URD

The Old Mill Trail project was pushed forward during the regular session of the Lebanon City Council on Wednesday, June 10. The meeting was held online.
The city received a quitclaim deed from the Heatherington Foundation for Innovation and Education in Health Care for the strip of land which will be used for the trail. The foundation donated the transfer.
When completed, the trail will extend nearly one mile from Gill’s Landing to Riverview Park. It sits on land which was formerly the home of the Willamette Industries plywood mill.
In addition to receiving permission to use the land, the council also voted to move forward with a grant application to help fund the project. The city will apply for funding from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department's 2020 Recreational Trail Program.
The project has an estimated total cost of nearly $1 million and will serve as the crown jewel of the city’s trail system, which is being built in partnership with Build Lebanon Trails. Plans for the project call for a concrete path which will be 11-feet wide and lighted. Benches and a natural play area will also be included.
“We’ve already gotten confirmation that we’re in line to receive one grant for it. There’s also, I would say, almost 80% of the funding for this million-dollar trail is being done by private donation,” said Ron Whitlatch, the interim city manager.
Councilor Rebecca Grizzle thanked Whitlatch, Rod Sell and Build Lebanon Trails, and the Heatherington Foundation for their work on this project.
“I am very excited for this section of trail to be complete,” Grizzle said. “Good job everybody.”
The council on Wednesday also approved a revised noise regulation ordinance. The revision changes the way noise complaints are handled in residential areas. The previous ordinance required the use of noise measuring devices to determine a violation. This requirement has been eliminated.
“We like the flexibility of not requiring a noise meter within the residential areas,” said city attorney Tre Kennedy. “I think it’s a good change. I think it gives the officers a little bit more flexibility while still providing our office sufficient information and standards in order to prosecute … the code violations.”
Councilor Karin Stauder supported the change.
“It makes it so much easier than that decibel meter when you’re in town. It gives a lot more flexibility not only on the user end, the homeowner, but also at the police officer end, to be able to have more flexibility and tools,” Stauder said.
The revised ordinance was unanimously approved.
The council also moved forward with the creation of the Mill Race Urban Renewal Plan Area. This area includes 51.45 acres on the north side of town between Gore Drive and Reeves Parkway.
Consultant Elaine Howard spoke on behalf of the proposal and said this land is currently included in the Northwest Lebanon Urban Renewal Area. It would be withdrawn from that district in order to create its own district.
The proposed urban renewal district (URD) would have a limited time frame, extending to the 2028 fiscal year. The district would have a maximum indebtedness of $9.6 million, Howard said.
Under Oregon law, when an urban renewal district is created, the property values within that area are held in place for tax purposes. As the property increases in value, which is expected as development occurs, the proceeds from this increased value are diverted to fund the URD instead of the existing taxing districts. Once the URD expires, this additional value does benefit the local taxing districts.
The council voted unanimously to allow the proposal to move forward to a series of public hearings. The proposed plan will be heard by the city’s planning commission at its July 15 session and Linn County will be notified of the proposal during one of its July public meetings. A full hearing on the proposal will then be held by the Lebanon City Council at its August 12 session.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!