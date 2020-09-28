Lebanon City Council approves Weldwood apartments

The Lebanon City Council unanimously approved the application for a 24-unit apartment complex on Weldwood Drive during a special public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The application by Farmworker Housing Development Corporation of Woodburn was initially approved by the Lebanon Planning Commission during its session on Aug. 19. But that decision was appealed by neighbors who have expressed opposition to the complex.

More than two dozen residents of the White Oak neighborhood signed the appeal letter, which criticized the City of Lebanon for its handling of the application. Opponents of the application contend the project will harm the established neighborhood and create unwelcome noise and traffic. There is also concern about the impact on Lebanon’s school system.

But the opponents’ primary criticism is that the current application doesn’t reflect the ultimate scope of the project. This application is for a three-story, 24-unit complex on a 1.39-acre property south of Walmart and running along Lebanite Drive. Farmworker Housing Development Corporation subdivided this lot from the nearly 10-acre parcel, creating three lots in total.

Opponents of the application contend this application is simply the first phase of what will ultimately be a low-income housing complex with more than 100 units. They believe the city should have considered the entire project and not just the first phase.

Ron Passmore, a former member of the Lebanon City Council, spoke in opposition to the project during the hearing on Sept. 23.