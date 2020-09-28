Lebanon City Council approves Weldwood apartments

The Lebanon City Council unanimously approved the application for a 24-unit apartment complex on Weldwood Drive during a special public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The application by Farmworker Housing Development Corporation of Woodburn was initially approved by the Lebanon Planning Commission during its session on Aug. 19. But that decision was appealed by neighbors who have expressed opposition to the complex.
More than two dozen residents of the White Oak neighborhood signed the appeal letter, which criticized the City of Lebanon for its handling of the application. Opponents of the application contend the project will harm the established neighborhood and create unwelcome noise and traffic. There is also concern about the impact on Lebanon’s school system.
But the opponents’ primary criticism is that the current application doesn’t reflect the ultimate scope of the project. This application is for a three-story, 24-unit complex on a 1.39-acre property south of Walmart and running along Lebanite Drive. Farmworker Housing Development Corporation subdivided this lot from the nearly 10-acre parcel, creating three lots in total.
Opponents of the application contend this application is simply the first phase of what will ultimately be a low-income housing complex with more than 100 units. They believe the city should have considered the entire project and not just the first phase.
Ron Passmore, a former member of the Lebanon City Council, spoke in opposition to the project during the hearing on Sept. 23.
“Everyone involved in this review, including city staff, has some knowledge that when fully developed, the 9.53 acres will encompass a 110-unit, three story apartment complex housing more than 400 individuals and families. How in the world planning came to the decision to allow this property to be broken into three parcels and proceed with a 24-unit development project … escapes us. It is our contention the city planning department erred in allowing this to happen,” Passmore said. “It is our view that a development plan for the entire 9.53 acres should have been required.”
Farmworker Housing Development Corporation has recently received a $15.4 million grant from Oregon Housing and Community Services for development of 109 units in Lebanon. This funding was awarded through the state’s Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) Housing Program. The 53rd Flats project in Corvallis was awarded $9.3 million. Projects were also funded in Portland and Florence.
Community Development Director Kelly Hart said the applicants followed the City’s code and only the current application was under consideration. She noted that other apartment complexes in the city have followed this same process. This summer, the Lebanon Planning Commission approved Phase 2 of the McKinney Lane apartments which was proposed as an entirely separate project from the previously completed Phase 1.
City councilor Jason Bolen joined fellow councilors Robert Furlow, Rebecca Grizzle, Wayne Rieskamp, Karin Stauder and Michelle Steinhebel in voting to approve the application.
“I think it’s important to note that while in an ideal world it’s great that everyone agrees on what goes into where, but property owners still have rights and they have the right to develop their property to whatever standard the code says,” Bolen said. “I feel for this neighborhood because for so many years that parcel has sat undeveloped. … While I sympathize with the White Oaks neighborhood folks, it’s not the fault of the new property owner … that this situation is here. They are simply doing what they have the right as a property owner to do.”
Furlow said he was impressed by the letter in support of the application which was submitted by Woodburn Mayor Eric Swenson. This letter described the 30-year relationship between Farmworker Housing Development Corporation and the City of Woodburn.
“None of the fears expressed have been realized. I think that’s quite significant,” Furlow said.
The decision by the City of Lebanon can be appealed to the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!