Lebanon City Council approves plan for delinquent water accounts

Due to concerns about public health during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Lebanon has not been shutting off water to residents who are behind on their utility payments.
With some residential bills growing significantly overdue, the Lebanon City Council discussed how to move forward during its public session on Wednesday, August 12. The decision was made to reach out to those who are behind on their payments and encourage them to set up a plan to bring their accounts current.
Those who do not respond to the city’s request and fail to set up a plan could see shutoffs resume in October.
At this time, the city has about $73,000 in past due residential water bills. This represents a fairly small amount of the total’s utility billing, which averages $944,000 a month.
“I don’t want to see our citizens get so far in the hole that the hole then becomes insurmountable and they can’t get out of it,” said councilor Jason Bolen, noting that in rental properties landlords become responsible for these payments if they are not made by the residents.
Councilor Michelle Steinhebel did not support resuming shutoffs of past-due accounts.
“I know I’m in the minority on this one. I do think that reaching out to these folks who have past due bills is important and trying to figure out a way to work with them, but I’m not in favor of turning off people’s water during a healthcare crisis,” Steinhebel said.
Councilor Rebecca Grizzle understands Steinhebel’s concern, but believes the city has to have a way to require that payments be made.
“It’s hard for me, I feel that same way, I really do. But then you have people who are going to be five, six thousand in debt. We don’t know. Is this done in December, are we done a year from now?,” Grizzle said.
Councilor Wayne Rieskamp supports the city’s plan but is also concerned about the possible consequences.
“I also have a problem with shutting people off of clean water to keep their hygiene during this pandemic,” Rieskamp said.
Interim city manager Ron Whitlatch said the goal is to avoid any shutoffs.
“I don’t think our intent is to shut anybody off,” Whitlatch said. “We’re either going to roll down a road where we’re not going to do shutoffs and we’re going to eat those costs as a city, or we’re going to go back and we’re going to at least try to develop a system where we can try to recoup those costs.”
Councilor Karin Stauder said that allowing some residents to simply not pay their water bills isn’t fair to the majority of residents who are paying their bill.
Grizzle agreed with Stauder’s assessment.
“City money is all of our money, especially when it comes to water,” Grizzle said, adding that if the city does nothing, residents could reasonably ask “How come I have to pay for everybody else’s water?”
Bolen emphasized that all the city is doing at this time is asking those who are behind on their bills to contact the city and make a payment plan. Whether or not to proceed with shutoffs is a decision that will be made at the September council session.
During the August 12 session the council also voted to create the new Mill Race Urban Renewal District. The land which will be included in this district was already within the Northwest Lebanon Urban Renewal District, but was carved out to create a new district.
The Mill Race district will include 51.45 acres on the north side of town between Gore Drive and Reeves Parkway. The new district will run through the 2028 fiscal year and have a ceiling of $9.6 million in diverted property taxes.
State law allows for the creation of urban renewal districts. Once a district is in place, the property values within that area are held steady for tax purposes. As development occurs and the property increases in value, the proceeds from this increased value are diverted to fund the URD instead of the existing taxing districts. Once the URD expires, this additional value benefits local taxing districts.
