Lebanon City Council approves budget for 2021-22

The Lebanon City Council on Wednesday approved a budget of just over $73.5 million for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The total budget, which includes both operating costs and capital spending, is up 16% over the budget for the previous fiscal year. Looking solely at the operations, the budget allocates $39 million for the next fiscal year, an increase of $7.8 million over the previous year and an increase of nearly 25%.

Much of this increased spending is due to an influx of federal funds. The city of Lebanon will receive $3.5 million from the American Rescue Plan. The city also received just under $600,000 in federal funds from the first Coronavirus Relief Act. That money was incorporated in the 2020-21 budget and helped the city manage some of its increased costs during the pandemic.

Another reason for the increase in the budget is the expected return to normalcy following the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-21 budget was intentionally conservative. For example, the city anticipated reduced property tax collections due to the economic downturn. Looking back, it is now clear that this did not take place and the city’s property tax proceeds were not impacted.

As a result, the city is basing the upcoming budget on normal property tax projections.Total property tax revenue is projected to be up 5% in 2021-22.