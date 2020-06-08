Lebanon begins Phase II of reopening

The City of Lebanon began its transition to Phase II of the statewide COVID-19 reopening on Monday, following guidelines issued by Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority.
The city will continue to focus on providing services to the community while making efforts to protect the health of the citizens and staff as the reopening process continues. As facilities do begin to reopen, some additional safeguards have been put in place and operations may be somewhat different than normal.
Following is a summary of city facilities and their current level of operations.
City Parks: The Skate Park will opened for use on Monday, June 8, 2020. Park reservations will resume, with modified guidelines for use based on direction from the state. In compliance with OHA and the Governor’s Office, some park facilities will continue to be closed including playground equipment and sports courts affiliated with any contact sport (e.g., basketball courts, soccer and football fields, etc.).
Lebanon Public Library: The library has reopened to the public on a modified schedule. Please visit the city’s website and the Lebanon Public Library Facebook page for information on hours and modifications to facility operations and services.
LINX Transit: The LINX Dial-a-bus will continue service based on demand. The LINX Loop will not immediately resume, but plans are currently being evaluated for future operations. For information on LINX Dial-a-bus hours of service, and how to request a ride, please visit the city’s website.
Lebanon Senior Center: The Senior Center is continuing to monitor the situation and developing plans for a slow reopening. Additional information regarding the facility and operations will be posted on the city’s website and the Senior Center’s Facebook page when information is available.
City Hall: The Community Development Center counter will be reopening for limited counter hours including, Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The remaining operating hours are available for meetings and in-person communication by appointment only. The utility billing counter will continue to be available by appointment only.
