Lebanon Area Habitat for Humanity launches capital campaign

It may seem surprising, but 2020 has been a good year for the Lebanon Area Habitat for Humanity.

Facing restrictions on travel and other types of entertainment, many people focused their attention on their homes. That trend provided a boost for stores which sell building materials and other related products.

The Lebanon Habitat for Humanity ReStore benefited from this boost, said executive director Kristina Breshears. The Restore closed for a few weeks in the spring when the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions went into effect. But when the doors opened, the customers returned.

“We made more in sales when we opened our store back up in May. Our sales have been way up,” Breshears said.

Kira Johnson, the executive program assistant for the Lebanon Area Habitat for Humanity, said there wasn’t just a boost in sales.

“We got a lot of donations, too. It wasn’t just a lot of patronage, it was a lot of people giving and donating, which is equally important,” Johnson said. “The community showed up.

We broke records.”

The result is that the Lebanon program has much more stock on hand than it can display and sell through its ReStore location at 566 S. Main Street. The nonprofit organization has also filled a second storage location with donated items, as well as three semi-trailers.

In response, the organization has launched its Building a Better Future capital campaign. The goal is to raise $250,000, which will be used to acquire a much larger property to provide a home for all of Habitat’s services in Lebanon.