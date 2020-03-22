Leb Express: Letter to the editor

We need quick and decisive action to deal with this unprecedented crisis and immediate help for families, the recently unemployed, and businesses. As your next Representative for House District 17 below are ideas I would support to help mitigate the impacts to workers and families.
1. Eliminate job search requirements as well as the one
week waiting period for the newly unemployed.
2. End the requirement for payroll tax reporting on at
home childcare providers and make all childcare
expenses fully tax deductible.
3. Roll back and end the yearly 2 cent per gallon increase
in fuel taxes to 2018 and cancel all vehicle fee
increases.
4. Ask local governments to hold all new tax measures,
utility increases, and suspend the yearly 3% property
tax increase.
5. Extend tax filing and payment deadlines and put those
tax filers due a refund to the top of the list to get the
refunds out quicker and immediately pay out any
“kicker” funds due.
As a small business owner, we’re looking at how to weather this storm and the challenges we all are immediately facing have got to be addressed. We need every business in the State to survive this catastrophe and these are a few of the ideas I would be demanding we do to save small business if I was in the legislature right now:
1. Redirect the recent $5 million asked by the Governor to combat Climate Change to the employment department to help fund staff increases.
2. Have the OLCC buy back all un-opened liquor supplies and create a tax credit for all perishable products lost due to the forced closure of restaurants and lodging.
3. Roll back weight-mile fees and waive all fees on trucks hauling medical supplies.
4. Suspend the new Corporate Activity Tax indefinitely.
5. Immediately identify the businesses most impacted by the Corona Virus outbreak and put them to the top of the list for low or no interest loans.
6. Work to fire back up the NORPAC plant under new leadership – even if it means the state has to buy it temporarily out of bankruptcy so that we restore those jobs and provided a needed, local service of getting food to our neighbors.
We need leaders in Salem who are fearless in times of trouble, as the next State Representative for House District 17 I promise to be that kind of leader.
Scott Sword
Sublimity