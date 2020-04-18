Leb Express: Letter to the editor
0 comments

Leb Express: Letter to the editor

  • 0

Dear District 17 voters — I endorse Scott Sword for your district. He has the perfect combination of past public experience and has ran a successful business. Scott's leadership skills, fiscal conservative approach and pro life stance make for an excellent candidate. His ideas will help rural Oregonians be represented in Salem. I have known Scott for over 20 years and know he has his heart in this commitment to truly make a change in the direction of state government. We have an opportunity to get true representation for our rural communities, Please consider Scott Sword for your vote.

Mark Holland

Silverton

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News