Leb Express: Letter to the editor

Dear District 17 voters — I endorse Scott Sword for your district. He has the perfect combination of past public experience and has ran a successful business. Scott's leadership skills, fiscal conservative approach and pro life stance make for an excellent candidate. His ideas will help rural Oregonians be represented in Salem. I have known Scott for over 20 years and know he has his heart in this commitment to truly make a change in the direction of state government. We have an opportunity to get true representation for our rural communities, Please consider Scott Sword for your vote.
Mark Holland
Silverton
