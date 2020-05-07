Leb Express: Letter to the editor

I have known Kerry many years as an employee, co-worker and friend. I have found Kerry to be very intelligent and admired her ability to grasp and learn any new endeavor she pursues. I watched her do it with her work on the Oregon Racing Commission, the Linn County Fair Board and with the Willamette Community Bank. I think Kerry is capable of fulfilling her duties as commissioner, her banking background will serve her well with budgeting and spending and her astute experience with people will help her to hire great people to serve the county.
Kathy Cox
Scio
