Leb Express: Letter to the editor

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Scott Sword since he moved to Silverton in 1994. The former Mayor of Vernonia soon distinguished himself with services on numerous boards and commissions, including Silverton Planning Commission and City Council. In addition, he also served on the SFSD Budget Committee and the WESD Board of Education. In each of these positions, Scott demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and fiscal acumen.

As a longtime small business owner, Scott is keenly aware of the impact of government on business, and very importantly, its employees. With his son now running the family business, Scott has the time and ability to fully serve as State Representative for HD 17, as demonstrated by his extensive background serving as both a volunteer an elected official on local school and government boards.

Sherrie Sprenger has done an admirable job representing HD 17. Electing Scott as the next Representative will ensure that the citizens of HD 17 will continue to receive the excellent representation they expect and deserve.

Ken Hector

Silverton

