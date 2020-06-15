Leb Express: Letter to the editor

My wife and I moved to "The City That Friendliness Built" in the summer of 2017. I was starting medical school and she had accepted a job as a teacher. We were excited to start this new adventure. Our first weekend here was the Strawberry Festival. We signed up to run the 5k and lingered after to watch the parade. What remains in my memory of that day was the number of Confederate flags I saw that were either for sale by vendors, in the hands of spectators, or on trucks parked along the side of the road.
Of course, not every spectator had a Confederate flag in hand, it was a minority of people, but the memory of seeing those flags, associated with slavery and white supremacy, made me uncomfortable. Being a white male, however, I never felt unsafe.
I take my dog for a three-mile walk almost every morning. Part of our walk goes by a house with a Confederate flag in the window. It makes me uncomfortable, but never unsafe.
My wife and I are welcoming our first child in October. As a first-time dad, the thought of my future child being profiled, arrested, or murdered just because they are black is something I don’t have to worry about. For some of my classmates and colleagues, however, it is a real and legitimate fear.
These colleagues and classmates chose not to live in Lebanon. They left when they got the chance. Lebanon and rural Oregon need doctors. These silent symbols of hate are chasing off the very people our town needs the most. I have been silent all my life. I realize now that my silence has been just as harmful. Everyone has the right to feel safe as they go about their daily lives.
Over 100 new first-year medical students will be moving to Lebanon over the next two months. As a community, let us show them that Lebanon truly is "The City That Friendliness Built". Let us show them we welcome everyone, regardless of race or gender. The Confederate flag is not a symbol of southern pride and heritage. It is a symbol of racism, hate, white supremacy, and treason. I encourage all who brandish it to think long and hard about what it represents and the message it is sending to visitors and future residents of our great little town.
H. Robert Cannon
Lebanon
