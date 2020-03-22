Leb Express: Letter to the Editor

I am a rural Linn County teacher and small business owner. I have been concerned about the Climate for 25 years now. Many mature Douglas Fir trees have died because of hotter, drier summers. Most people believe science, as evidenced by the millions of people who visited Oregon for the Eclipse in 2017. I support Kate Brown's executive order on capping carbon emissions! She is making the hard decisions and doing the right thing! I thank her, and I thank your paper for printing both sides. You are not just Timberunity's mouthpiece like the other Local paper is.
Jean Gerson
Lebanon