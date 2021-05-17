League playoff loss ends Eagles' season

In the fifth, Jensen singled and then stole second. He then advanced to third on a groundout by King and scored on a single by Seth Goins.

The Eagles tried to put together a rally in the sixth. Chayse Beachy had a one-out single and advanced to second on an error. Blake King then reached base on an error, giving the Eagles two base runners with just one out.

But the next two batters each struck out to end the rally.

Goins went the distance on the mound for the Eagles and pitched well, especially after a shaky first inning in which he struggled with his control.

“Seth struggled with the curve ball early on,” Bates said. “He’s not a strikeout pitcher. He’s a pitch-to-contact guy, but he did his job. It should’ve been a 2-2 ball game going into the seventh inning.”

Falling behind early and rallying late had been a recurring pattern this season for the Eagles, said Bates.

“They’ve been doing that all year,” Bates said.

The Eagles and Cobras played the final game of their regular seasons on Wednesday and the Eagles needed a victory to force a league playoff.