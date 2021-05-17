League playoff loss ends Eagles' season

The start of this shortened season did not look promising for the East Linn Christian Academy baseball team.
The Eagles lost their opener 14-4 at Jefferson and followed that up with a 10-0 loss at Oakland. With only one senior on the roster, shortstop Keegan Jensen, it would have been easy to write off the year.
But the young squad chose a different path. After starting with a record of 3-5 through their first eight games, the Eagles rebounded to finish the regular season 8-8, going 6-6 in Special District 3.
That earned East Linn Christian a third matchup against Central Linn on Friday in a league playoff game. The Cobras came out on top, winning 6-2, and ending the Eagles’ season.
The loss didn’t dampen the team’s pride about what it has accomplished or its optimism about the future of the program.
“The first couple of games were rough. I’ve never played on a team that stuck it out like these guys have,” Jensen said.
Against the Cobras, the Eagles played a sloppy first inning defensively and fell behind 5-0. East Linn Christian tightened up and held the Cobras to just one more run the rest of the game, but the Eagles couldn’t generate enough offense to complete the comeback.
The Eagles scored one run in the third inning as junior Devin King singled and was later driven home on a single by Ashton Sewell.
In the fifth, Jensen singled and then stole second. He then advanced to third on a groundout by King and scored on a single by Seth Goins.
The Eagles tried to put together a rally in the sixth. Chayse Beachy had a one-out single and advanced to second on an error. Blake King then reached base on an error, giving the Eagles two base runners with just one out.
But the next two batters each struck out to end the rally.
Goins went the distance on the mound for the Eagles and pitched well, especially after a shaky first inning in which he struggled with his control.
“Seth struggled with the curve ball early on,” Bates said. “He’s not a strikeout pitcher. He’s a pitch-to-contact guy, but he did his job. It should’ve been a 2-2 ball game going into the seventh inning.”
Falling behind early and rallying late had been a recurring pattern this season for the Eagles, said Bates.
“They’ve been doing that all year,” Bates said.
The Eagles and Cobras played the final game of their regular seasons on Wednesday and the Eagles needed a victory to force a league playoff.
Central Linn put up five first-inning runs in that contest and led 7-2 after two innings. But in that game East Linn Christian was able to get rolling at the plate in a 13-8 victory. Jensen went the distance on the mound to earn the win in that contest.
While the Eagles were not able to duplicate that result on Friday, the program is definitely moving in the right direction.
East Linn Christian has not made the postseason since Bates was a star player on the roster.
“My senior year, we were one game away. We went to state my junior year. Since then, we haven’t been anywhere close,” Bates said
That goal is front and center for next year’s squad which will return everyone except Jensen. The senior acknowledged that Friday was a melancholy day as he laced up his cleats for the final time as a high school player.
“It’s kind of tough, it’s been a good year. We’ve got a young team, did pretty good,” Jensen said. “A lot of these kids, it’s like family. You don’t really think about it much. Senior Night was weird, being the only one.”
Bates said Jensen will leave big shoes to fill on next year’s squad.
“It’s going to hurt a little bit,” Bates said of losing Jensen. “He’s our shortstop and leadoff batter. He also threw a complete game against Central Linn on Wednesday, kept them off balance the entire time. It’s going to hurt, but we’ve got some guys working in the bullpen and I’m looking forward to next year, for sure.”